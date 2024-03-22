SON and Experts Urge Nigerian Palm Oil Sector to Elevate Standards, Combat Adulteration

Addressing the critical challenges faced by Nigeria's palm oil industry, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) recently organized a workshop in Osogbo, Osun State, focusing on 'Promoting Palm Oil Value Chain via Standardisation'. The event, highlighted by Prof. Kehinde Owolarafe's insights, underscored the imperative for stakeholders across the production spectrum to adhere to enhanced quality standards and reject adulteration practices. With Nigeria grappling to fulfill its domestic demand—importing approximately one million metric tonnes annually—the workshop served as a crucial platform for advocating improvements in production methodologies and policies.

Historical Context and Present Challenges

Once a leading exporter, Nigeria's palm oil production has been eclipsed by countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. Prof. Owolarafe pinpointed several factors for this decline, including aging plantations, inadequate processing technologies, and suboptimal government policies. The workshop aimed to not only spotlight these issues but also to galvanize producers, distributors, and marketers towards embracing standardization and quality enhancement as non-negotiable pillars for reviving the sector's global competitiveness.

SON's Role in Standardization

Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, represented by Ethan Talatu, conveyed SON's commitment to guiding the industry towards international standards compliance. By fostering awareness among stakeholders, SON aims to mitigate the risks associated with palm oil adulteration and ensure that Nigerian palm oil can confidently compete on the global stage. The organization's proactive stance on educating and aligning stakeholders reflects a broader strategy to uplift the entire value chain from production to market.

Looking Forward: The Path to Global Competitiveness

The workshop's call to action for quality and standards adherence paints a hopeful future for Nigeria's palm oil industry. By addressing the current production challenges and aligning with global best practices, Nigeria can reclaim its stature in the palm oil market. The collaboration between educational institutions, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders establishes a solid foundation for achieving these aspirations. As the country moves towards reducing import reliance, the focus on quality and sustainability presents a promising avenue for economic growth and global market re-entry.