Solar-Powered Electric Fence Aims to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict in Assam

In the quaint surroundings of Assam’s Udalguri district, a story of coexistence unfolds. A seven-kilometer-long, community-managed, solar-powered electric fence has sprung up, a beacon of hope in the longstanding human-elephant conflict (HEC). This unique initiative is a brainchild of the Forest Department and the Guwahati-based wildlife NGO Aaranyak, with the SBI Foundation providing the financial backbone. Designed to safeguard properties and livelihoods, the fence shields approximately 170 families and 500 bighas of fertile cropland in Kundarbil village.

Addressing the Human-Elephant Conflict

Elephants from nearby forests, in their relentless pursuit of food, have often been a cause of devastating crop and property damage. The installation of the solar fence aims to curb this destructive pattern, fostering a peaceful coexistence between man and beast. The solar fence, a proven method for HEC mitigation, offers an eco-friendly solution to this age-old conflict that is economically viable and sustainable.

Inauguration and Community Involvement

The fence was inaugurated at Rupa LP School, marking a new dawn in the lives of the local community. Patrosh Daimary, the VCDC chairman of Kundarbil, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Aaranyak and the Forest Department during the inauguration ceremony. The event drew an encouraging crowd of around 100 people, underscoring the shared community spirit in addressing the HEC.

Training and Handover

Anjan Baruah, a seasoned expert from Aaranyak, spearheaded the installation and imparted essential maintenance training to the villagers. Before the official handover, an MOU was inked between the solar fence committee, the Forest Department, and Aaranyak. The event was graced by several dignitaries from the Forest Department, Aaranyak, and the local community, driving home the collaborative efforts behind this initiative.