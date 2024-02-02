Solar-Powered Boreholes in Zimbabwe: A Leap Towards Water Accessibility

In a significant development in Mbare, a Zimbabwean suburb, the Presidential Borehole Scheme initiated by President Mnangagwa is proving to be a game-changer. The scheme aims to construct up to 50 solar-powered boreholes, providing more accessible and cleaner water sources for local residents. Prevail Group International, the company responsible for drilling the boreholes, has already drilled nearly 20 in the area, marking a solid start to this ambitious initiative.

Bringing Water Closer to the Community

Confirming the plans for the scheme, the managing director of Prevail Group International, Mr. Paul Tungwarara, shared the company's commitment to drill approximately 50 boreholes. The goal is clear: to have a solar-powered borehole in every ward of Mbare, taking a significant step towards water accessibility in the region. Mr. Tungwarara's words reflect the determination and vision driving this project, highlighting the role of innovation in meeting basic needs.

The Presidential Borehole Scheme: A Nationwide Impact

The Presidential Borehole Scheme is a nationwide project with a far-reaching vision. The plan to install over 35,000 solar-powered boreholes across rural villages and urban areas of the country is set to revolutionize the water supply and quality for many Zimbabweans. This initiative goes beyond providing a solution to water scarcity; it's about enhancing the quality of life for thousands of people and building a sustainable future.

Preventing Water-Borne Diseases and Praise from Local Leaders

The project is not just about water accessibility; it's also about preventing water-borne diseases. The Member of Parliament for Mbare, Mr. Martin Matinyanya, praised the project for its potential in warding off diseases such as cholera. By bringing clean water closer to the community, the scheme is poised to make a significant impact on public health. Mr. Matinyanya's endorsement underscores the importance of this initiative in safeguarding the health and well-being of the Mbare community.