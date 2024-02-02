Soilless Farm Lab: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture in Nigeria

In the heart of Nigeria, Samson Ogbole, the Founder and CEO of Soilless Farm Lab, is pioneering a revolution in sustainable agriculture. With a keen focus on maximizing production through soilless farming, Ogbole is not only reshaping the farming landscape but also empowering individuals with the knowledge to do the same.

Building a Sustainable Future

Soilless Farm Lab, under Ogbole's leadership, has educated over 14,000 students on how to use local resources to construct farms and greenhouses. But the lab's mission doesn't stop there. Plans are afoot to train an additional 4,000 individuals, equipping them with the skills necessary to start 80 new companies. This generous sharing of knowledge is a testament to the lab's commitment to creating a sustainable future for African agriculture.

Maximizing Space, Minimizing Cost

The lab's approach diverges significantly from European farming practices. Ogbole emphasizes the importance of using technology that is compatible with African conditions, focusing on functionality over aesthetics. The goal is to maximize space, particularly in greenhouses and vertical farms, while keeping costs low.

Respecting Tradition, Embracing Innovation

However, Ogbole is quick to remind us that not all crops are suitable for soilless cultivation. His approach is rooted in practicality and respect for Nigerian culture and traditional farming methods. For any innovation to be truly successful, it must be understood and accepted by the local community. Ogbole's vision is to create a market for African food that guarantees quality and transparency, a vision that is gradually becoming a reality.