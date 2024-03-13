Smallholder Farmers in Malawi Enthusiastic About BT Maize Trials

Group Village Head Chilambwe of Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe and Alice Gubudu of T/A Kachere in Dedza, both smallholder farmers, express optimism about the potential of BT Maize trials to eliminate pests in their fields, leading to increased and improved production to meet the food and nutritional needs of their families.

Addressing Yield Decline Due to Pests

Chilambwe highlights the substantial loss in yields due to pest outbreaks, particularly fall armyworms, over the years. The BT Maize trials at Luanar present an opportunity to combat these pests effectively.

Government-Supported Trials for Pest Control

Trials on biotech (BT) maize, funded jointly by the National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) and Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), aim to find a lasting solution to pests that hinder maize yields, a staple grain in Malawi.

Potential of Genetically Modified Crops

Professor Moses Maliro, leading the project implementation team, acknowledges the introduction of genetically modified (GM) crops like maize as a new approach to address food security issues in Malawi. Despite challenges related to misinformation and prejudices against GM crops, Maliro emphasizes the potential benefits, supported by research from countries like South Africa and Nigeria.

Progress and Importance of Trials

The recent visit by members of Parliament and smallholder farmers to the confined field trial (CFT) site at Bunda Campus showcased the progress made in the trials. Dr. Kingdom Kwapata reassures stakeholders about the safety of GM crops and their effectiveness in managing pests.

Potential Impact on Agriculture and Development

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda emphasizes the significance of the trials in increasing maize production and addressing poverty in Malawi. The trials aim to develop genetically modified maize resistant to adverse climate conditions, supporting the country's development goals.

Support and Empowerment for Researchers

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus on Women, Roseby Gadama, underscores the importance of providing necessary support and empowerment to researchers to achieve their goals in addressing challenges posed by climate change.

Ready for Adoption

Smallholder farmer Alice Gubudu expresses readiness to adopt BT maize once commercialized, citing its resistance to pests and diseases observed during the trials. She sees it as a promising solution to ensure food security for her family and alleviate hunger.