Sinajana Welcomes SNIP Program: Affordable Pet Spay/Neuter Surgeries April 1-10

The collaborative effort between the Department of Agriculture and Guam Animals In Need (GAIN) is set to bring back the highly anticipated Spay and Neuter Island Pets (SNIP) Program to Sinajana, offering low-cost or free spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats. This initiative marks the sixth community service under the SNIP Program, with Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman hosting the event at the Sinajana Mayor's Office from April 1-4 and April 8-10.

Expert Surgeons and Community Support

The community clinic will feature the expertise of SNIP's two high-volume, high-quality spay and neuter surgeons, Dr. Mariana Turner and Dr. Brenda Smith. They will be joined by Dr. Gabrielle Finley-Vaquera, a visiting volunteer veterinarian licensed in California. Surgeries will be by appointment only, priced at $50. Additionally, rabies vaccinations and Elizabethan collars, or cones, will be available for an extra charge. The event underscores the importance of community involvement in promoting animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

Accessibility and Inclusivity

In an effort to make these crucial services accessible to all, residents receiving SNAP benefits will qualify for the SPPC surgery sponsorship program, covering the surgery cost. This initiative is part of the broader goal to ensure the health and well-being of pets across the community, contributing to controlling the pet population and preventing common health issues. Dr. Turner, Guam's territorial veterinarian, emphasized the significance of such clinics in fostering a sense of responsibility among pet owners and enhancing the welfare of the community's furry friends.

Volunteer Participation and Appointment Details

Members of the public interested in signing their pets up for surgery can do so online, with appointments required to be made under the owner’s information. For assistance with scheduling or volunteering opportunities, contact details and further information are provided on the SNIP program's official website. This initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of pet health and population control but also encourages community engagement and support for animal welfare.

As the SNIP program returns to Sinajana, it brings with it a renewed opportunity for pet owners to ensure the health and safety of their pets at an affordable cost. This initiative not only underscores the importance of spaying and neutering in maintaining pet health but also highlights the community's role in supporting animal welfare. Through the collaboration of professionals, volunteers, and supportive programs, Sinajana sets a commendable example of responsible pet ownership and community care.