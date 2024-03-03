Shetland's Da Barn Goes Off-Grid with Loganair's GreenSkies Fund Boost

Da Barn, a plant nursery located in Hillswick, Shetland, is set to revolutionize its operations by going off-grid, thanks to a significant grant from Loganair's GreenSkies Community Fund. The UK's largest regional airline has selected Da Barn as one of seven beneficiaries in its latest funding round, providing £4,500 to support the nursery's installation of solar panels on its office roof. This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainability, allowing Da Barn to operate solely on solar energy during the summer months.

Advertisment

Pushing for Sustainability

James Titcomb, the owner of Da Barn, expressed gratitude for the grant, highlighting the nursery's ongoing efforts to minimize its carbon footprint. These efforts include using an electric van for island deliveries and operating irrigation systems with existing solar panels. The fund from Loganair will enable the business to enhance its sustainability further by powering its office entirely with solar energy, aligning with the growth energy of their plants.

Loganair's Commitment to the Community

Advertisment

Loganair's chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove, emphasized the airline's dedication to environmental sustainability, aiming for net zero by 2040. By supporting Da Barn and other local initiatives, Loganair is extending its commitment beyond aviation, fostering sustainable development within the communities it serves. The GreenSkies Community Fund, part of Loganair's broader GreenSkies programme, has already invested over £80,000 in community renewable projects, showcasing the airline's proactive approach to a greener future.

A Model for Future Sustainability

The collaboration between Loganair and Da Barn exemplifies the potential for businesses and local communities to work together towards common environmental goals. As Da Barn prepares to operate off-grid, it sets a precedent for small businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact. This partnership not only benefits the Shetland community by promoting sustainable practices but also aligns with global efforts to combat climate change, proving that every step toward sustainability counts.

The initiative by Loganair and the proactive steps taken by Da Barn illuminate the path for other organizations and businesses to follow suit. As the world gravitates towards more sustainable living practices, stories like these inspire hope and action, encouraging others to consider how they, too, can contribute to a healthier planet.