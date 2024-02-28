SGR Freight Train Boosts Intra-African Trade, Carrying 80+ Containers from Mombasa to Nairobi

On September 10, 2023, a milestone was achieved in intra-African trade when a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight train embarked on its journey from the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi. Laden with over 80 containers, this event underscores the burgeoning trade relations within the East African Community (EAC), which comprises Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. Principal Secretary Abdi Dubat spotlighted the agricultural sector's pivotal role in these nations, accounting for 25-40% of GDP and employing over 80% of the population, highlighting a significant move towards enhancing food security and trade among EAC member states.

Fostering Agricultural Trade and Security

Amid efforts to bolster intra-EAC trade, several initiatives have been launched, including harmonizing regulations for farm inputs like pesticides and fertilizers. This move is aimed at reducing production costs and opening new markets. The enhancement of trade, evidenced by an 8.8% increase in Kenya's trade with EAC partners in 2022, reaching $1.79 billion, demonstrates the region's commitment to strengthening its economic ties. However, challenges such as technological limitations, market access barriers, and non-tariff barriers continue to impede the full realization of intra-trade potential within the EAC.

Overcoming Challenges to Intra-Trade

The road to achieving seamless intra-EAC trade is fraught with obstacles, including poor market linkages and non-compliance with quality and safety standards. The EAC's concerted efforts to address these issues, such as the implementation of the sanitary and phytosanitary protocol and the Competitive African Rice Initiative, aim to improve trade quality, safety, and local rice production. Moreover, tackling transboundary animal diseases is crucial for eliminating non-tariff barriers, thereby promoting animal and public health, and catalyzing intra- and extra-EAC trade.

Looking Ahead: Prospects for Intra-EAC Trade

As the EAC continues to navigate the complexities of regional trade, the initiatives underway hold promise for a more integrated, prosperous, and self-reliant community. The journey of the SGR freight train from Mombasa to Nairobi not only represents a significant leap in intra-African trade but also serves as a beacon of hope for the future of the EAC's agricultural and economic landscape. By addressing existing challenges and harnessing the potential of collaborative efforts, the EAC is poised to unlock new avenues for growth and development, ensuring a brighter future for its member states.