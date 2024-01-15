Seychelles Launches Free Sterilisation Campaign to Address Stray Dog and Cat Issue

In response to the outcry over the mass killing of stray dogs in 2023, Seychelles has launched a free sterilisation campaign to address the growing issue of stray dogs and cats. The campaign began on January 11 at the Grand Anse Mahe Community Centre, extending to Praslin Island and will soon expand to other regions including Roche Caiman, Victoria, and Beau Vallon Centres.

A Collaborative Effort

The initiative is a joint project between the NGO Be Kind and the Seychelles Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment. Be Kind, an advocate for animal rights, has facilitated the involvement of eight Russian veterinarians to help conduct multiple sterilisations simultaneously.

Objectives of the Sterilisation Campaign

The primary aim of the campaign is to decrease stray populations resulting from unsterilised pets. Pet owners are therefore encouraged to bring their animals for sterilisation. However, an appointment is required for the procedure, which also includes checks to ensure the animals’ fitness for surgery.

An animal welfare technician stressed the significance of this programme in controlling the pet population, in conjunction with other methods like registration and responsible pet ownership. However, the current programme only addresses pets and does not cover strays due to difficulties in managing sterilised strays.

Public Response and Future Plans

The senior vet technician from the Department of Agriculture reported a positive public response, with the capacity to sterilise approximately 40 animals in a half-day session. The public is urged to continue sterilising their pets at vet clinics available throughout the year, contributing to the ongoing efforts to control the stray animal population.