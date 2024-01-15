en English
Agriculture

Seychelles Launches Free Sterilisation Campaign to Address Stray Dog and Cat Issue

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
In response to the outcry over the mass killing of stray dogs in 2023, Seychelles has launched a free sterilisation campaign to address the growing issue of stray dogs and cats. The campaign began on January 11 at the Grand Anse Mahe Community Centre, extending to Praslin Island and will soon expand to other regions including Roche Caiman, Victoria, and Beau Vallon Centres.

A Collaborative Effort

The initiative is a joint project between the NGO Be Kind and the Seychelles Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment. Be Kind, an advocate for animal rights, has facilitated the involvement of eight Russian veterinarians to help conduct multiple sterilisations simultaneously.

Objectives of the Sterilisation Campaign

The primary aim of the campaign is to decrease stray populations resulting from unsterilised pets. Pet owners are therefore encouraged to bring their animals for sterilisation. However, an appointment is required for the procedure, which also includes checks to ensure the animals’ fitness for surgery.

An animal welfare technician stressed the significance of this programme in controlling the pet population, in conjunction with other methods like registration and responsible pet ownership. However, the current programme only addresses pets and does not cover strays due to difficulties in managing sterilised strays.

Public Response and Future Plans

The senior vet technician from the Department of Agriculture reported a positive public response, with the capacity to sterilise approximately 40 animals in a half-day session. The public is urged to continue sterilising their pets at vet clinics available throughout the year, contributing to the ongoing efforts to control the stray animal population.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

