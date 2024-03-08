Santoshi Bankariya: Transforming Nepal's Endangered Bankariya Community through Education and Enterprise

In the secluded Kabuliyati Forest of Musedhap, the Bankariya community, one of Nepal's most endangered ethnic groups, is witnessing a remarkable transformation.

At the heart of this change is 29-year-old Santoshi Bankariya, whose efforts in education and entrepreneurship are guiding her people towards a brighter, more sustainable future.

Breaking Barriers: The Journey of Santoshi Bankariya

Born into a life far removed from mainstream society, Santoshi Bankariya overcame significant obstacles to become a beacon of hope for her community. Her educational journey, marked by an initial reluctance and lack of resources, eventually led her to pass the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and the Junior Technical Assistance (JTA) exam in crop science. Santoshi's achievements have paved the way for other members of the Bankariya community, inspiring a shift towards valuing education and self-reliance.

Under Santoshi's leadership, the Bankariya community has diversified its sources of income beyond traditional forest reliance. The establishment of a soap factory and the introduction of homestays have not only provided employment opportunities but also opened the community to outside visitors. These initiatives, together with the adoption of agriculture and animal husbandry, are crucial steps towards economic independence.

Challenges Ahead: Land Ownership and Sustainable Development

Despite significant progress, the Bankariya community faces ongoing challenges, particularly regarding land ownership. With a government lease on their current land set to expire in 2026, the community's future remains uncertain. Santoshi Bankariya's recent efforts to secure permanent land rights underscore the urgent need for governmental support to ensure the community's survival and continued development.

As Santoshi Bankariya continues to lead her community with determination and vision, the story of the Bankariya people serves as a testament to the power of education and enterprise in overcoming adversity. The journey of the Bankariya community, from obscurity to a path of self-sufficiency, represents a beacon of hope for marginalized communities worldwide.