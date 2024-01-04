Santa Cruz County Fair Returns with Annual Theme Contest

The Santa Cruz County Fair, a beloved annual festivity, is set to return this September with a promise of a vibrant five-day celebration. The fair will be teeming with thrilling rides, captivating entertainment, insightful exhibitions, and an authentic depiction of the county’s community and culture.

Annual Fair Theme Contest

To infuse a personal touch into the gala, fair officials have launched the Annual Fair Theme Contest. This initiative invites locals to devise a creative theme that encapsulates the county’s essence. The proposed theme should ideally mirror the community’s dynamic diversity and focus on elements like youth in agriculture, arts and crafting, the future, coastal life, or agriculture’s celebration.

Contest Details and Prizes

The contest is open for submissions until 5 p.m. Tuesday, with an enticing reward for the winner. The victorious entrant will receive four complimentary fair tickets and a parking pass. In the previous year, Kathryn Doman from Watsonville had the honor of winning, with her theme ‘Home Grown and Locally Shown.’ Participants can send their theme suggestions via email or post.

Santa Cruz County Fair 2023

The 2023 fair is scheduled to occur from September 11 to 15 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville. For further information, enthusiasts can visit the fair’s official website. This year’s fair is shaping up to be a grand celebration of the county’s vibrant community and culture, offering a unique blend of entertainment and education.