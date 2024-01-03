Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise

In a significant announcement by the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF), four new trustees have been appointed to its board, effective from January 1, 2024. The highly esteemed organization, dedicated to elevating the quality of life in Santa Barbara County, welcomes George Adam, Alexandra Allen, Kiah Jordan, and Lois Mitchell to its ranks. This addition underscores the Foundation’s commitment to harnessing diverse expertise to tackle regional challenges.

Meet the New Trustees

George Adam, the owner of Innovative Produce, is a fifth-generation farmer with a rich history of community service. He brings to the table an intimate understanding of agriculture, a sector vital to Santa Barbara County. Alexandra Allen, an attorney by profession, has a background in education and law. She is actively involved in multiple community organizations, signifying her deep connections with the local community.

Kiah Jordan is a financial planner with a specialization in social entrepreneurship. His expertise will lend the board a nuanced perspective on financial matters, particularly in areas intersecting business and social impact. Lois Mitchell, a philanthropic consultant, was the former president of the Orfalea Foundations. Her extensive experience in philanthropy will be invaluable in guiding SBF’s philanthropic endeavors.

A Diverse Board for Diverse Challenges

The new trustees join an already diverse board, which includes the incoming board chair Matt Rowe, vice chair Angel Iscovich, MD, treasurer Danna McGrew, and secretary Michael Pfau, among others. Their addition will further enhance the board’s ability to respond to regional challenges, thanks to their wide-ranging expertise in fields like agriculture, law, finance, and philanthropy.

A Fond Farewell to Outgoing Trustees

While welcoming the new members, SBF also expressed gratitude to the outgoing trustees Rev. Randall Day, James Rogers, and Ginger Salazar for their invaluable contributions and dedicated service. As the Foundation nears a century of service, it continues to support local nonprofits and community projects through partnerships and philanthropy, staying true to its mission of improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara County.