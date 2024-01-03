en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise

In a significant announcement by the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF), four new trustees have been appointed to its board, effective from January 1, 2024. The highly esteemed organization, dedicated to elevating the quality of life in Santa Barbara County, welcomes George Adam, Alexandra Allen, Kiah Jordan, and Lois Mitchell to its ranks. This addition underscores the Foundation’s commitment to harnessing diverse expertise to tackle regional challenges.

Meet the New Trustees

George Adam, the owner of Innovative Produce, is a fifth-generation farmer with a rich history of community service. He brings to the table an intimate understanding of agriculture, a sector vital to Santa Barbara County. Alexandra Allen, an attorney by profession, has a background in education and law. She is actively involved in multiple community organizations, signifying her deep connections with the local community.

Kiah Jordan is a financial planner with a specialization in social entrepreneurship. His expertise will lend the board a nuanced perspective on financial matters, particularly in areas intersecting business and social impact. Lois Mitchell, a philanthropic consultant, was the former president of the Orfalea Foundations. Her extensive experience in philanthropy will be invaluable in guiding SBF’s philanthropic endeavors.

A Diverse Board for Diverse Challenges

The new trustees join an already diverse board, which includes the incoming board chair Matt Rowe, vice chair Angel Iscovich, MD, treasurer Danna McGrew, and secretary Michael Pfau, among others. Their addition will further enhance the board’s ability to respond to regional challenges, thanks to their wide-ranging expertise in fields like agriculture, law, finance, and philanthropy.

A Fond Farewell to Outgoing Trustees

While welcoming the new members, SBF also expressed gratitude to the outgoing trustees Rev. Randall Day, James Rogers, and Ginger Salazar for their invaluable contributions and dedicated service. As the Foundation nears a century of service, it continues to support local nonprofits and community projects through partnerships and philanthropy, staying true to its mission of improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara County.

0
Agriculture
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
47 seconds ago
Amit Shah to Launch Tur Dal Farmers Portal, Aiming to Bolster Domestic Pulses Production
In a significant move aligning with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to launch a dedicated online portal for ‘tur dal’ farmers across the nation. The portal, an initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation, is aimed at simplifying the registration, purchase, and payment processes for farmers
Amit Shah to Launch Tur Dal Farmers Portal, Aiming to Bolster Domestic Pulses Production
Zambia Rolls Out Sustainable Agriculture Financing Loan Facility
13 mins ago
Zambia Rolls Out Sustainable Agriculture Financing Loan Facility
Philippines Fire Protection Corruption, DA Revamp, NKTI Funding, US Senator Bribery Charges
15 mins ago
Philippines Fire Protection Corruption, DA Revamp, NKTI Funding, US Senator Bribery Charges
Laser Scarecrows Mark New Era in Crop Protection, Study Shows
4 mins ago
Laser Scarecrows Mark New Era in Crop Protection, Study Shows
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
9 mins ago
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
Virginia Green Strengthens Market Position with Home Pride Lawn Care Acquisition
13 mins ago
Virginia Green Strengthens Market Position with Home Pride Lawn Care Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: An Argentine Professional League 2023 Showdown
11 seconds
Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: An Argentine Professional League 2023 Showdown
Mike Vrabel Dismisses Departure Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Tennessee Titans
14 seconds
Mike Vrabel Dismisses Departure Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Tennessee Titans
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
17 seconds
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
29 seconds
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
29 seconds
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
1 min
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
2 mins
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
3 mins
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
32 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app