Salmon Sector Revolution: Chile's Major Leap in Antibiotics Reduction with Yelcho Project

Eleven salmon farmers in Chile, in a groundbreaking move, have teamed with the Salmon Council, SalmonChile's Salmon Technological Institute (Intesal), and Aquabench, backed by the Chilean government's Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca), aiming to escalate vaccine use to curb bacterial diseases and slash antibiotic employment. Dubbed the "Yelcho Project," this initiative marks an unprecedented public-private partnership among salmon companies, SAG, and Sernapesca, involving key players like Aquachile, Australis Mar, and Mowi, covering nearly 90 percent of Chile's Atlantic salmon production. This collaboration seeks to address the long-standing challenge of antibiotic overuse in aquaculture, with a remarkable 32 percent reduction in antimicrobial use reported in 2022.

Advertisment

Strategic Pillars and Industry Commitment

The Yelcho Project is built on six strategic pillars, including adherence to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and the National Antimicrobial Resistance (RAM) plan, aiming for a significant downturn in drug use, especially antibiotics. This initiative not only promises a healthier marine ecosystem but also aligns with global efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. The collaborative effort underscores a shared commitment to sustainable aquaculture practices, with an eye on both environmental stewardship and industry viability.

Historic Reduction in Antibiotics Use

Advertisment

Chile's salmon-farming sector has witnessed a substantial decline in antibiotic use, achieving its lowest antimicrobial consumption indicator (ICA) since Sernapesca began tracking in 2007. This decrease from 470 grams per ton in 2021 to 320 grams per ton in 2022 marks a pivotal moment in the industry's environmental impact, reflecting a concerted effort toward more sustainable fish farming practices. The success of this initiative could set a precedent for aquaculture worldwide, emphasizing the importance of innovation and collaboration in addressing ecological concerns.

Implications for the Future

The Yelcho Project not only represents a significant stride towards reduced antibiotic use in salmon farming but also heralds a new era of aquaculture, where sustainability and public-private partnerships pave the way for environmental and economic resilience. As this initiative progresses, it will be crucial to monitor its impact on salmon health, industry practices, and global markets. This pioneering effort in Chile could inspire similar movements globally, reinforcing the critical role of innovation and collaboration in securing a sustainable future for aquaculture.