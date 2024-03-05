Sacred Auction: Pathibhara Temple’s Gold and Silver Offerings Up for Sale

In a significant development, the Pathibhara Area Development Committee has announced an auction of 178 tolas (approximately 2.08 kgs) of gold and over 5000 tolas (about 58 kgs) of silver, amassed from devotee offerings at the esteemed Pathibhara temple. The collected precious metals, accumulated between 2076 and 2080 BS, are now being offered to interested bidders, with the gold priced at Rs 121,000 per tola and silver at Rs 1,410 per tola.

Devotional Offerings Turned Auction Items

The gold and silver up for auction were extracted from the ornaments and offerings made by devotees at Pathibhara temple, a revered site attracting thousands each year, especially during the Dashain festival and spring season. Prachin Hangpang, the Executive Director of the Committee, highlighted that these offerings were collected over a period extending from 2079 to Mangsir 2080 BS for gold, and from 2076 to 2080 BS for silver. This initiative not only signifies the temple's rich tradition of devotion but also reflects the immense faith of the visitors.

Procedure and Participation in the Auction

Interested firms or individuals are invited to place their bids for the gold and silver within a 21-day window, as specified by the Committee. This auction presents a unique opportunity for devotees and collectors alike to own a piece of spiritual history. The auction aims to manage the temple's offerings transparently and generate funds for further development and maintenance of the temple premises, ensuring the continuity of spiritual and cultural heritage.

Cultural and Economic Implications

The auction of gold and silver from Pathibhara temple not only underscores the economic aspects of religious offerings but also highlights the cultural significance of such practices. It brings to light the deep-rooted tradition of making offerings in Hindu temples, a practice that transcends mere religious activity and enters the realm of cultural heritage and community development. This event also prompts a broader discussion on the management and utilization of offerings in places of worship, balancing between tradition and modern fiscal responsibilities.