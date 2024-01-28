Russia Bolsters Burkina Faso's Food Security with 25,000-tonne Wheat Donation

Burkina Faso, the West African nation, is making strides towards self-sufficiency in food production with the assistance of a 25,000-tonne wheat donation from Russia. The gift, a symbol of burgeoning cooperation between the two nations, was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit and will aid the country in its quest to reduce dependence on imported food.

Gratitude and Future Plans

The Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, expressed his nation's appreciation for the donation during a ceremony, underscoring the role it will play in augmenting the country's food production capabilities. He emphasized the need to develop Burkina Faso's own production capacities to break the food dependence on external donations.

Commenting on the donation, Burkina Faso's Minister for Solidarity and Humanitarian Action lauded the wheat as a 'priceless gift.' He noted that the donation would be prioritized for distribution to internally displaced populations and vulnerable people, particularly those caught in the grips of a security crisis.

Russia's Continued Support

The Russian ambassador has announced plans to continue contributing to Burkina Faso's food and energy self-sufficiency through expertise transfer. This donation not only aids Burkina Faso in the immediate term but also represents Russia's commitment to ensuring long-term food security in the country, demonstrating the power of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.