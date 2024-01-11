en English
Agriculture

Rumwell Farm Shop Champions Mental Health with Mind in Somerset Partnership

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Rumwell Farm Shop Champions Mental Health with Mind in Somerset Partnership

Rumwell Farm Shop in Somerset, an acclaimed family venture celebrated for its homemade products and locally sourced offerings, has thrown its weight behind Mind in Somerset, choosing it as its Charity of the Year for 2024. This partnership aims to bolster the essential mental health services provided by the charity to the Somerset community.

Joint Endeavors for Mental Health

The farm shop plans to engage in various fundraising initiatives throughout the year to support the cause. The endeavors include donating 10p from every sale of half a dozen large eggs and all proceeds from carrier bags to Mind in Somerset. These actions are reflective of the shop’s commitment to support the mental well-being of individuals in its community and beyond.

First Fundraiser: Annual Quiz Night

The first event to kick off the fundraising is an annual quiz night. The shop aims to raise a minimum of £3,000 for Mind in Somerset through this event. By doing so, they hope to not only contribute financially but also to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and help reduce the stigma associated with mental health challenges.

The Importance of Community Support

Alison Baker from Mind in Somerset expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Rumwell Farm Shop, a business deeply rooted in the local community. Anne Mitchell, a partner at the farm shop, highlighted the significance of mental health in the farming community and the relatability of Mind in Somerset’s work. The farm shop’s commitment to the cause underlines the essential role of community enterprises in supporting local charities and contributing to the overall well-being of the society.

