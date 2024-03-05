Roeslein Alternative Energy Launches Horizon II Pilot Project in Albany, Missouri

On March 1st, Roeslein Alternative Energy (RAE) unveiled its Horizon II information session in Albany, Missouri, marking a significant step forward in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy production. Attracting around 75 participants, the event highlighted RAE's innovative pilot project aimed at converting highly erodible land into productive prairie for renewable energy generation. Rudi Roeslein, the visionary founder of RAE, shared the transformative potential of Horizon II for landowners, the environment, and local economies.

Advertisment

Reviving Land, Economy, and Biodiversity

Horizon II stands out as a multifaceted initiative, aiming to lease 6,000 acres of land primarily in the Grand River basin, targeting areas previously cultivated with soybeans. RAE's ambition extends beyond mere energy production; it envisions the regeneration of this land into thriving prairie ecosystems. These prairies are not only intended to serve as sources of biomass for renewable natural gas (RNG) but also to offer enhanced habitats for wildlife and contribute to soil health improvement. The project's financial model is equally compelling, with participating landowners offered $160 per acre annually, alongside additional revenue from biomass harvesting.

Partnership and Funding: A Sustainable Future in Sight

Advertisment

Key to Horizon II's progress is the support from the United States Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, which has provided essential funding. This backing underscores the project's alignment with broader goals of environmental sustainability and climate-smart agriculture. Steve Mowry, RAE's Director of Land Development and Prairie Establishment, emphasized the project's dual benefits: offering a stable income stream for landowners while promoting environmental stewardship. The initiative is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving forward innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

Joining Forces for Change

The enthusiastic response from the session's attendees reflects a growing recognition of the need for sustainable agricultural practices. Landowners within the designated project area, especially those planning soybean cultivation in 2024, are encouraged to explore the opportunities Horizon II presents. By converting their land to native prairie, they can be part of a pioneering movement towards renewable energy production and ecological restoration. The project not only promises to enhance the region's energy independence but also to restore its ecological balance, creating a legacy of sustainability for future generations.