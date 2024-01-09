Rising Rice Prices Drive Shift to Dry Season Cultivation in Cambodia

In the rural expanses of Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, a quiet revolution is unfolding as farmers, driven by rising rice prices, increasingly turn to dry season rice cultivation. Take Muth Ren, for instance. This farmer from Bong Bot Khang Lech village has ventured into cultivating dry season rice across more than 2 hectares of land. The shift from vegetable farming towards rice cultivation is palpable, as even those with little experience in growing rice are joining the fray.

The Water Dilemma: A Growing Concern

Although the specter of water scarcity has not yet haunted this village, thanks to its reservoirs and large ponds, there is a growing unease about potential irrigation shortages. This concern is particularly pressing for those located far from water sources. Pang Vannaseth, head of the provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, sends out a cautionary note. He warns that the rapid surge in dry season rice cultivation could precipitate future water shortages. This is because the cultivated land area has ballooned to 50,000 hectares, dwarfing the initial plan for a mere 25,000 hectares. If unchecked, this trend could strain the water supply to a breaking point.

Conservation: A Call to Action

To prevent such a dire scenario, farmers are urged to keep a real-time check on water supplies and refrain from over-cultivation. Echoing this sentiment, Lay Sothy from the Department of Water Resources and Meteorology, opines that the province’s water supply is designed around a set cultivation area. Any attempt to exceed this limit could pose formidable challenges.

A Wider Phenomenon

This change is not confined to Banteay Meanchey province alone. In Pursat province, the cultivation of dry season rice has also outpaced the planned water storage capacity. Farmers have planted on 43,000 hectares against the designated 20,000 hectares. Governor Khoy Rida counsels against cultivating dry season rice more than three times a year in order to conserve water. Officials in Battambang province, too, are grappling with water shortages and championing water conservation.

The Economic Driver

The Cambodia Rice Federation reports that rice prices have seen a significant uptick, with different rice varieties commanding diverse prices across provinces. This underscores the economic incentive driving the shift towards rice cultivation. However, the narrative also throws light on the delicate balance required for sustainable farming practices, and the pressing need for meticulous water management amid this evolving agricultural landscape.