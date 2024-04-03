Rice Prices Predicted to Drop in Second Half of 2024 Amid El Niño Challenges, Says Agri Chief

MANILA -- Amid the ongoing struggle with El Niño's impact on agriculture, Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. provides a glimmer of hope for consumers facing high rice prices. According to Laurel, while prices currently range between P47 to P57 per kilo due to the adverse effects of El Niño, there's an anticipation of a decrease by the year's second half as global prices trend downward. This news arrives as the nation grapples with the balance between rice importation and achieving self-sufficiency in rice production.

Current State and Predictions

Laurel expressed a cautious optimism that rice prices might start to decline by the end of May, despite the persistent influence of El Niño. The National Food Authority (NFA) is actively procuring buffer stocks to mitigate price volatility, facing challenges with high palay prices set by traders. The DA's distribution of drought-resistant fertilizers and seeds marks a proactive approach to support farmers during these challenging times.

Challenges in Rice Importation

The Philippines has seen a surge in rice imports in the early months of 2024, as efforts to perfect rice importation continue amidst challenges. An economist points out that full self-sufficiency in rice remains an elusive goal for the country. The high prices offered by traders for palay limit the NFA's purchasing capacity, highlighting the complexities of balancing importation with local procurement to stabilize rice prices.

Impact of El Niño on Agriculture

The lingering effects of El Niño have taken a significant toll on agriculture, with substantial crop damage reported across various regions. Joint validations of crop damage in areas like Negros Oriental and Pampanga underscore the severity of losses, affecting thousands of farmers and leading to multimillion-peso damages. These assessments will guide government interventions and assistance programs aimed at recovery and resilience building among affected communities.

As the nation looks forward to a potential decrease in rice prices, the collective efforts of the government, agricultural sector, and stakeholders are crucial in navigating the challenges posed by El Niño. The prospect of more affordable rice not only holds economic significance but also symbolizes a step towards recovery and stability for countless Filipino families impacted by these agricultural adversities.