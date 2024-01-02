en English
Agriculture

Rezoning Request for Mobile Home Placement at 1886 Angell Road Denied

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
In a unanimous decision, county commissioners rejected a rezoning request at their December meeting, putting a halt to Jessica Bledsoe’s plans to place a mobile home on a one-acre plot at 1886 Angell Road, Mocksville. The request was to reclassify the parcel from an R-20 residential designation to a Residential Agriculture (RA) category, which would have permitted a single-wide mobile home. The affected acre is part of an 8.5-acre property owned by Jerry Vandall.

Unattended Meetings and Unanimous Opposition

The planning board and county commissioners were resoundingly opposed to the rezoning request, swayed by the noticeable absence of Bledsoe and Vandall at their respective meetings. Adding to their reservations was the planning board’s unanimous recommendation to reject the request. The board’s opposition primarily stemmed from potential county violations linked to Vandall, such as allegations of burying a burned residence and operating a junkyard near a creek.

Concerns Raised Over Land Use

Davie Developmental Services Director Johnny Easter and neighbor Cindy Stevenson voiced their worries about the existing state of the property and how it contradicted the county’s development vision. They were joined by local attorney Hank Van Hoy, who represented another neighbor. Van Hoy contended that the proposed rezoning would amount to illegal spot zoning, a practice that does not conform with established land use plans.

Need for Affordable Housing Alternatives Acknowledged

While the commissioners acknowledged the need for affordable housing alternatives, as noted by Commissioner Benita Finney, their concerns about the condition of the property and the potential for illegal spot zoning outweighed these considerations. Consequently, the decision to deny the rezoning request was reached. Despite this setback, other sites along Angell Road continue to permit manufactured homes, offering alternative options for affordable housing.

Agriculture
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

