Revolutionizing Rainwater Harvesting: The Journey of Sikandar Meeranaik

In the heart of Gadag district, Karnataka, a 40-year-old social entrepreneur, Sikandar Meeranaik, is reshaping the topography of water conservation in India. Despite facing educational challenges and language barriers in his early years, Meeranaik, with the unyielding support of his English teacher Anil Vaidya, overcame these obstacles to pass his secondary school exams.

From Challenges to Social Change

Driven by a passion for social work and innate leadership skills, Meeranaik pursued a Bachelor's in Social Work and began his journey in government development projects, with a specific focus on water conservation efforts. This journey took a decisive turn when he received a fellowship at the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi. Here, Meeranaik honed his skills and with the aid of a grant, initiated his venture - the Sankalpa Rural Development Society (SRDS).

The SRDS and its Impact

The Sankalpa Rural Development Society is a testament to Meeranaik's vision of mitigating water scarcity in India. Through innovative techniques such as borewell recharge, rooftop water harvesting, and pond restoration, SRDS has already made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of farmers across India. With a lofty goal of recharging 10,000 borewells by 2030, Meeranaik and his team have already recharged approximately 2,800 borewells across ten states with their cost-effective Twin Ring Method.

Empowering Communities

Apart from water conservation, SRDS also prioritizes women empowerment and community development. By promoting self-help groups and financial literacy, and collaborating with the SBI Foundation, SRDS is taking strides towards improving medical services and education in remote areas. The success of the Twin Ring Method, which involves creating a pond to collect rainwater and then directing it into the aquifer through a well-structured filtration system, guarantees water availability even during dry seasons.