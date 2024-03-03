Revolutionizing Goat Farming: CIRG Makhdoom's Interface Event Unites Industry and Science

On March 5, the Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) in Makhdoom is set to redefine the future of goat farming through its 'Industry Scientist Farmers Interface' event. Dr. Manish K Chatli, Director of ICAR-CIRG, highlighted the occasion as a pivotal moment for stakeholders across the board to collaborate towards technological advancements in goat farming.

Advertisment

Building Bridges for Innovation

The event aims to 'bridge the gap' between industry veterans, scientific experts, and farmers by fostering discussions on technological integration in goat production. Keynote discussions will focus on leveraging technology for enhancing economic stability and ensuring the sustainability of livelihoods within the sector.

Addressing Challenges Through Collaboration

Advertisment

Panel discussions and talks at the event will delve into identifying technological gaps, modernization efforts, effective marketing strategies, and overcoming disease-related challenges in goat farming. These sessions are designed to spark conversations that lead to actionable solutions, benefiting the goat farming community at large.

Implications for the Future

This interface between industry leaders and scientists signifies a crucial step towards modernizing goat farming practices. By highlighting the importance of technology in agricultural advancement, the event sets the stage for future collaborations that could significantly impact the economic and livelihood sustainability of goat farmers.