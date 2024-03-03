Revolutionizing Aquaculture: Corbion's AlgaPrime DHA Boosts Sustainable Salmon Farming

Corbion, a leader in algae-based ingredients, unveils groundbreaking results from the Millennial Salmon Project, showcasing AlgaPrimeTM DHA's potential to redefine sustainable aquaculture practices. Conducted by Nofima and published in Aquaculture, the study reveals that AlgaPrimeTM DHA can be added at various levels to salmon feed without compromising feed quality, enhancing pellet stability and promoting sustainable growth in the industry.

Empowering Sustainable Aquaculture

The study, primarily funded by the Research Council of Norway and featuring collaborations with major organizations like Nofima, InnovaFeed, and MOWI, aims to produce the most sustainable farmed salmon. Researchers focused on determining the optimal inclusion levels of AlgaPrimeTM DHA LS in Atlantic salmon feed, analyzing its impact on feed production processes and nutritional quality. The findings indicate that AlgaPrimeTM DHA LS can be included at up to 100 g/kg in the feed mix and up to 14% in pellet coating, significantly above industry standard levels for omega-3.

Breaking New Ground in Fish Nutrition

This study's innovative approach, blending technical application with nutritional science, led to the successful inclusion of AlgaPrimeTM DHA at unprecedented levels. This not only showcases the ingredient's high omega-3 DHA content and optimal lipid profile but also its potential to replace fish oil in diets, maintaining omega-3 levels while reducing dependence on marine resources. Such advancements offer a promising pathway for the aquaculture industry to manage omega-3 levels effectively, addressing the growing demand for sustainable fish farming practices.

Corbion's Commitment to Sustainability

Corbion's breakthrough with AlgaPrimeTM DHA LS underscores its dedication to sustainable nutrition and environmental preservation. By leveraging advanced fermentation technology, Corbion produces DHA-rich algae at scale, offering a sustainable alternative to fish oil. This development aligns with Corbion's broader mission to innovate sustainable solutions across food, health, and environmental sectors, demonstrating its role as a key player in propelling the aquaculture industry towards a more sustainable future.

As the aquaculture sector grapples with the challenges of sustainable growth and the pressures on ocean resources, Corbion's AlgaPrimeTM DHA emerges as a game-changer. By enabling higher inclusion levels of omega-3 DHA in salmon feed, it not only enhances fish health and nutrition but also supports the global movement towards sustainable fish farming, marking a significant milestone in the journey to preserve our planet's natural resources.