Reencle Gravity: An Innovation in Home Composting Unveiled at CES 2024

Amid the rise of home gardening fostered by pandemic lockdowns, a surge in composting interest has been observed, catalyzing the sales of compost products. Addressing this escalating trend, the Reencle Gravity, an avant-garde home composting appliance was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Distinct from rival appliances that simply dehydrate food remnants, the Reencle Gravity possesses the capability of authentic composting, conserving a greater proportion of nutrients in the organic refuse. This nutrient-dense compost proves to be a boon for fostering healthier lawns and gardens.

Reencle’s Revolutionary Composting Technology

Reencle’s groundbreaking technology entails the employment of microbes for decomposing organic substance at a cellular level, thereby substantially accelerating the composting process. While conventional outdoor composting could span over several months, Reencle’s composting cycles culminate within a mere 24 hours.

Reencle Gravity: A Game-Changer in Home Composting

The Reencle Gravity model is endowed with a substantial 21-liter storage capacity catering to home composting requirements. It is further equipped with a digital countdown clock, providing users with an unequivocal indication of when their compost will be ripe for use.

Preserving Nutrients for a Greener Future

Unveiled at CES 2024, the Reencle Gravity countertop composter pledges to make small-scale composting work smarter for users and their gardens. Jinhwi Bang, the CEO, emphasized that Reencle composts organic waste, thereby preserving invaluable nutrients for plants in lawns, homes, and gardens. This innovative approach to composting marks a significant stride towards a greener future.