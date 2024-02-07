Rajasthan and Israel Forge New Paths in Agriculture and Horticulture

In a significant move towards bolstering agriculture in Rajasthan, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena met with Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and a delegation from Israel to discuss potential technical collaborations in agriculture and horticulture. The meeting, held on Wednesday in Jaipur, opened new avenues for grape and date cultivation in Rajasthan, using innovative techniques involving high voltage electricity and pH water.

Exploring New Opportunities

The minister expressed interest in seeking Israeli assistance for processing guavas from Sawai Madhopur. This represents a potential leap forward for the local farmers and the state's horticulture industry. The Israeli delegation, in turn, demonstrated their commitment to this collaborative effort and invited Minister Meena to visit Israel with a technical team and Rajasthan's farmers to learn about Israel's advanced agricultural practices.

Impact of Excellence Centres

The meeting also highlighted the success of the excellence centres established in Jaipur, Kota, and Jaisalmer with Israeli technical support. These centres have made a notable impact, training approximately 15,000 farmers and providing planting materials to 770,000 farmers for pomegranate, citrus, and date cultivation. These centres have been instrumental in cultivating these crops through advanced agricultural techniques in about 2,500 hectares.

Continued Collaboration for Agricultural Growth

The Israeli delegation expressed their commitment to continue supporting Rajasthan's agricultural growth. This meeting is a testament to the growing ties between Israel and Rajasthan, where shared knowledge and technical collaboration can bring transformative changes to the agriculture and horticulture landscape.