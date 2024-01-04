Quantifying Food Loss and Waste: A Global Challenge and Solution

Quantitative measurement of food loss and waste (FLW) is a critical step in devising efficient strategies to minimize it, thereby boosting food security and sustainability. Historically, the lack of a uniform methodology for assessing FLW at global and national levels has caused confusion. However, methodologies have progressively evolved from focusing on storage losses to a more comprehensive system approach that takes into account the entire food supply chain.

Standardizing Measurement of Food Loss and Waste

The Food Loss and Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard, established in 2016, offers exhaustive guidelines for measuring FLW, enabling spatial and temporal comparisons. Additionally, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has created a Food Loss Index (FLI) to monitor progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 12. The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) has developed a methodology to quantify losses across the value chain in developing countries, taking into account both quantitative and qualitative aspects.

Challenges and Solutions

Despite its importance, achieving precision in FLW measurement is a complex task. It requires striking a balance between the cost and benefits of different methods. For instance, weighing scales and data loggers provide accurate results but might be impractical for large-scale or cost-sensitive situations. Surveys and questionnaires are economical but can produce biased data. Alternatively, remote sensing and GIS technology offer real-time data, but require substantial investment and expertise. Finally, literature data provide low-cost estimates but are often limited in scope.

Global Collaboration to Combat Food Waste

To address the global nature of FLW, international collaboration and data sharing are crucial. Platforms like the FAO’s “Save Food” initiative facilitate such collaboration. Understanding and measuring FLW at the local level, particularly in rural communities, are significant in reducing global FLW. The authors, who are researchers and professors in the field of post-harvest science and agricultural engineering, underscore the importance of selecting suitable measurement instruments and sharing knowledge to effectively combat FLW.