Putnam County Marks March 9 as Ag Day, Celebrating Local Agriculture and Community

Recognizing the vital role of agriculture in sustaining local communities and economies, Putnam County Commissioners have officially declared Saturday, March 9 as Ag Day. This special day is set to honor the contributions of farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural enthusiasts throughout the region. Commissioners David Berry, Tom Helmer, and Rick Woodall made the announcement in a gathering that also included Ag Day Committee members Ken Carrington and Heather Poynter.

Ag Day Festivities Kick Off with Breakfast

The day's events will commence at the Putnam County Fairgrounds Community Building, starting with an Ag Day Breakfast from 8-9 a.m., available to the public for just $1. This breakfast not only serves as a gathering for community members to kick start the day of celebration but also as an opportunity to showcase the importance of agriculture in daily life.

Presentations and Awards Highlight Agricultural Achievements

Following the breakfast, the program will begin at 9 a.m. with a notable presentation by South Putnam FFA President Aiden Beadles, highlighting the achievements and future prospects of agriculture in the county. Additionally, the day will feature the 2024 Ag Hall of Fame awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to the agricultural industry in Putnam County. This segment underlines the county's commitment to celebrating achievements and encouraging future generations in the field of agriculture.

Mini Farm Fest Engages Young and Old

The festivities will continue with the Mini Farm Fest from 9:30 a.m. to noon, offering interactive and educational activities designed to engage attendees of all ages. This part of the event emphasizes the importance of fostering a connection between the community and the agricultural sector, ensuring a deeper understanding and appreciation for the work involved in farming and agribusiness.

As Putnam County celebrates Ag Day, it not only honors its rich agricultural heritage but also looks forward to a future where agriculture continues to be a cornerstone of the community's economy and way of life. This day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to support and cherish the agricultural sector, recognizing its critical role in feeding the nation and preserving the environment. Through events like Ag Day, Putnam County reinforces its commitment to nurturing a resilient, vibrant, and sustainable agricultural community for generations to come.