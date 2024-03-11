President Tinubu Gives Two Weeks to Resolve Farmers-Herders Clashes in Nigeria

Addressing the longstanding conflict between farmers and herders in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has committed to implementing a comprehensive solution within two weeks. During the inauguration of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport and mechanized farm implements in Minna, he highlighted the economic impact of the clashes and called for a reorientation of herders and provisions for cattle rearing.

In his speech, President Tinubu expressed deep concern over the persistent clashes that have not only claimed lives but also destroyed vast amounts of farm produce across several states. He described the situation as 'economic sabotage' and stressed the importance of reorganizing the herding practices to prevent roaming cows from devastating crops.

Tinubu's plan involves a collaborative effort between the federal government and state governors to provide land for these initiatives, aiming to address the root causes of the conflict effectively.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, during the event, reaffirmed his administration's dedication to agriculture and infrastructure development as keystones of their agenda. The recent completion and renaming of the Minna International Airport as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport were highlighted as part of the state's commitment to improving its infrastructure to support economic growth.

Bago's remarks underscored the significance of agriculture in tackling the challenges facing the state and the country at large, promising to leverage every opportunity for development and prosperity.