President Chakwera Addresses Malawi’s 2023 Challenges in New Year’s Speech

Malawi’s President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, acknowledged the high cost of living and other challenges faced by the nation in his New Year’s address marking the start of 2024. The president’s stark admission came in response to criticisms leveled by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and Tonse Alliance government, which accused the administration of failing to manage the economy, leading to over five million people facing starvation and an increase in civil liberties violations.

Overcoming Natural Disasters and Economic Difficulties

Chakwera reflected on the natural disasters that battered the country in 2023, including a cholera outbreak, a severe drought, and the worst cyclone in Malawi’s history, cyclone Freddy. The president emphasized that through unity and collective efforts, the nation overcame these adversities without resorting to blame. He also discussed the governance anomaly, where key institutions were entangled in ego clashes, which was resolved by reinforcing their commitment to public service.

Addressing the Nation’s Debt and Energy Crisis

The president tackled the unsustainable debt inherited from the previous administration by renegotiating terms with Afreximbank and China. He also secured funds from the Malawi Partners Conference in New York to aid reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of cyclone Freddy. In addition, the government made significant strides in restoring the Kapichira Power Station, which resulted in surplus electricity production.

Combatting Food Insecurity and Economic Devaluation

In an effort to combat hunger and food insecurity, measures were implemented to increase social support and stock maize in Admarc warehouses. The government’s efforts to provide affordable farm inputs were affected by external factors, yet over 75% of qualifying recipients received fertilizers. Addressing the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha, Chakwera secured an Extended Credit Facility with the IMF, leading to foreign direct investments and the return of direct budget support from development partners.

Launching the Second Edition of Agcom

Chakwera launched the second edition of the Agricultural Commercialization Project (Agcom), injecting significant funds into commercial farming and identifying new markets. This initiative aims to reduce the cost of living for Malawians, reflecting the president’s commitment to tackling the economic challenges facing the nation.