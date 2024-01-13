en English
Agriculture

Polyhalite: The North Sea’s Secret Weapon for Sustainable Agriculture

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Deep in the heart of the North Sea, over a kilometer beneath the waves, lies a treasure trove of polyhalite. This unassuming dark grey mineral, akin to crumbly slate, carries within it a potent potential to transform sustainable agriculture on a global scale.

Farming’s New Best Friend: Polyhalite

Polyhalite is a cocktail of potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sulphur—key nutrients for a range of crops like potatoes, vegetables, and fruits. Unlike traditional potash, polyhalite undergoes minimal processing, marking it as an energy-efficient alternative with a carbon footprint reduced by about 85%. The miners of the ICL Boulby mine in the North York Moors are the stewards of this resource, their work potentially paving the way to reduced dependency on energy-intensive fertilizers, which are significant contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions.

From Mine to Field: The Polyhalite Journey

The freshly-mined polyhalite is crushed, screened, and dispatched directly to fields across the world. Its presence enhances the efficiency of nitrogen absorption by plants, thereby reducing the need for nitrogen fertilizers. This simple yet effective process represents a profound shift in the conventional agricultural model, one that could have far-reaching implications for global food production and climate change mitigation.

A Deep-Sea Treasure: The North Sea’s Polyhalite Deposits

Two mining initiatives, the ICL Boulby mine and Anglo American’s Woodsmith mine, are tapping into this underground reservoir of polyhalite that spans the breadth of the North Sea and beyond. The projects, despite concerns from locals and planning officers about industrial developments in the National Park area, have seen billions invested, including the construction of Britain’s longest 23-mile tunnel to minimize landscape impact and efficiently transport the mineral.

Soil scientist Kathryn Bartlett of Anglo American champions the cause of polyhalite, envisaging it as an integral part of the necessary agricultural shift. This shift aims to increase food production on limited land while simultaneously slashing carbon emissions, a delicate balancing act that polyhalite may well be poised to facilitate.

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

