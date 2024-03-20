Plateau Farmers Abandon Fields as Killings Intensify Ahead Rainy Season

As the rainy season approaches, Plateau State's farmers face a harrowing choice between abandoning their farmlands or risking their lives due to escalating violence. Key areas like Bokkos, Bassa, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas are notably affected, with farming activities significantly reduced from previous years. This situation has arisen from persistent attacks by bandits, leading to loss of life, displacement of communities, and destruction of crops, subsequently threatening the region's food security and economic stability.

Escalating Insecurity and Its Toll on Agriculture

In the heart of Plateau State, communities such as Yelwa Nunu, Binper, and Miango have become emblematic of the dire security challenges facing rural farmers. In Yelwa Nunu, farmers have been displaced from their lands, unable to return due to fear of further attacks. In Binper, the destruction of crops by suspected bandits has become a recurrent nightmare, pushing the community towards potential hunger. Meanwhile, in Miango, farmers report having to contribute substantial sums for security protection while they cultivate their lands, a situation underscoring the desperation and vulnerability among the farming communities.

Government Response and Community Pleas

The Plateau State Government, acknowledging the severity of the situation, has taken steps to address these challenges. The deployment of NSCDC and Agro Rangers to protect farmers highlights a commitment to secure agricultural activities. Additionally, the provision of fertilisers to farmers across the state signals a tangible support effort. However, the effectiveness of these measures is yet to be fully realized, as communities continue to call for more robust action against the perpetrators and for assistance in safely returning to their farmlands.

The Path Forward: Security, Support, and Sustainability

The ongoing crisis in Plateau State not only threatens the livelihoods of farmers but also poses significant challenges to food security and economic development in the region. The state's approach, combining security measures with agricultural support, is a step in the right direction. However, for lasting peace and prosperity, a more comprehensive strategy addressing the root causes of the insecurity, ensuring justice for affected communities, and fostering inclusive development is crucial. As the rainy season draws near, the urgency for effective solutions becomes ever more pressing, with the hope that farmers can soon return to their fields without fear.