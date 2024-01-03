en English
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
The Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) Market is projected to scale from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to an impressive USD 7.4 billion by 2031, charting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. In the age of climate volatility and advancing farming technologies, these chemicals are the game-changers of agriculture, influencing vital plant processes such as germination, flowering, and fruiting.

Driving Forces Behind the PGR Market Expansion

Burgeoning global food demand, precision and organic farming, advances in farming technologies, and the urgency to counteract the impact of climate change on agriculture are propelling the expansion of the PGR market. The rising interest in sustainable and organic farming practices further underscores the pivotal role PGRs play in modern agriculture.

Auxins Lead the Charge in PGR Types

Among the various types of PGRs, Auxins hold the reins. Renowned for their role in root establishment and nutrient absorption, these chemicals are particularly relevant in cereal cultivation, thereby leading the types segment of the market. Cereals, in turn, dominate the crop type segment owing to the application of PGRs in enhancing crop cycles and grain quality.

Europe – The Largest PGR Market

Europe claims the crown as the largest regional market for PGRs, a position attributed to a high demand for fruits and vegetables coupled with challenging climatic conditions. The region’s farming practices are increasingly leaning towards the use of PGRs to meet market demands while navigating climatic hurdles.

Key players steering the PGR market include powerhouse entities such as BASF SE, UPL Limited, and Bayer Crop Science AG, among others. These companies are at the forefront of the PGR revolution, shaping the future of agriculture.

Polysaccharides: The New Age PGRs

Polysaccharides produced by plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria strain Burkholderia sp. BK01 have been found to enhance salt stress tolerance in Arabidopsis thaliana. These polysaccharides promote plant growth, boost chlorophyll content, and enhance antioxidant enzyme activities while reducing MDA content under salt stress conditions.

On the other hand, carrageenans, naturally occurring polysaccharides extracted from red seaweeds, are emerging as climate-friendly alternatives to chemical fertilizers and pesticides. These biostimulants bolster plant growth, defense responses to pathogenic challenges, and resilience.

The potential of carrageenans in boosting agricultural productivity in the face of climate change, as well as their roles in enhancing plant defense mechanisms and influencing biochemical and metabolic processes, signals a promising future for these organic PGRs.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

