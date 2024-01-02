en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Phosphate Fertilizers Market to Reach US$78.4 Billion by 2030 Amid Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Phosphate Fertilizers Market to Reach US$78.4 Billion by 2030 Amid Challenges

Projections from Persistent Market Research unveil a growing appetite for phosphate fertilizers, with the market expected to surge from US$54.6 billion in 2023 to US$78.4 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. These fertilizers, including varieties such as diammonium phosphate (DAP), monoammonium phosphate (MAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP), play a pivotal role in food production and plant growth, their demand driven by an ever-expanding global populace and the ensuing necessity for heightened food production.

Phosphate Fertilizers: A Double-Edged Sword

While phosphate fertilizers have proven indispensable in tackling soil nutrient deficiencies and boosting agricultural productivity, their production is not without challenges. Predominant among these are environmental sustainability, availability of resources, and nutrient management, issues that the industry must grapple with as it strides toward the future.

The Changing Landscape of Fertilizer Consumption

Several factors are shaping the trajectory of the phosphate fertilizers market. The demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, geopolitical instability affecting resource concentration, the rise of organic and bio-based alternatives, precision agriculture, sustainability concerns, regulatory changes, and technological innovations are all playing their parts. In addition, market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions is contributing to the changing landscape. These trends highlight the urgent need for the market to adapt and innovate, ensuring food security and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

The Role of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP)

The Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) is a global alliance committed to transforming the global rice sector. Their focus lies in improving smallholder livelihoods, reducing the environmental, social, and climate footprint of rice production, and providing sustainably produced rice to cater for burgeoning global demand. SRP’s mission is to catalyze global rice sector transformation by promoting on-the-ground adoption of sustainable best practices, thereby linking farmers to markets.

Embracing a Hybrid Approach to Agriculture

There is an emerging trend of using a hybrid approach that combines agricultural system modelling, machine learning, and life cycle assessment to optimize fertilizer application, irrigation, and residue management. This approach, applied in a study on wheat and maize in the North China Plain, found that optimal fertilizer application and irrigation rates are lower than current practices, leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions. This signifies the potential of spatiotemporal co-optimization of multiple management practices in agriculture.

The Imperative of Climate-Smart Agriculture

Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia, underscores the need for climate-smart agriculture and nutrition security. This involves diversifying agricultural production towards more micronutrient-rich foods to ensure an adequate population-level nutrient supply by mid-century. The challenges of achieving these transformations are immense but so are the risks of relying increasingly on imports. This emphasizes the importance of an integrated assessment framework for climate smart nutrition security and the role of stakeholder-driven scenarios in informing policy decisions.

0
Agriculture Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UMAMI Bioworks Advisor Advocates for Sustainable Cultivated Meat

By Israel Ojoko

Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED

By Dil Bar Irshad

Iowa's Honey Creek Resort Undergoing Transformation Under New Management

By BNN Correspondents

December's Ag Economy Barometer: A Dip in Sentiment but a Rise in Farm Financial Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Land Ownership in Idaho: A Tale of State, Federal, and Billionaire Sta ...
@Agriculture · 13 mins
Land Ownership in Idaho: A Tale of State, Federal, and Billionaire Sta ...
heart comment 0
SenesTech Expands Reach in UAE: Sustainable Pest Control Solutions on the Rise

By Hadeel Hashem

SenesTech Expands Reach in UAE: Sustainable Pest Control Solutions on the Rise
Spanish Ministry Grants €16.2 Million to Combat Mar Menor Lagoon Crisis

By Safak Costu

Spanish Ministry Grants €16.2 Million to Combat Mar Menor Lagoon Crisis
Sri Lankan Government’s Land Grant Initiative: A Boost for Agri-Entrepreneurship

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lankan Government's Land Grant Initiative: A Boost for Agri-Entrepreneurship
US Soybean Processing Activity: A Slight Dip Amid Bullish Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

US Soybean Processing Activity: A Slight Dip Amid Bullish Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
23 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
28 seconds
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
32 seconds
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
51 seconds
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
1 min
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
1 min
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
2 mins
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
2 mins
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app