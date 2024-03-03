Perthshire's Howat Duo Excel with Custom Scorgie Sprayers, Surpassing 12,000ha

In the challenging terrains of Perthshire, Mungo and Joy Howat's innovative approach to agricultural spraying, utilizing custom-built Scorgie sprayers paired with New Holland tractors, has set new standards in efficiency and adaptability. The Howats have successfully navigated steep slopes and variable weather conditions, covering over 12,000ha and demonstrating the robustness of their high-capacity mounted sprayers against the more common self-propelled alternatives.

Adaptable Spraying Solutions

The ingenious pairing of the Howats’ New Holland tractors with Scorgie’s 28m custom sprayers addresses the unique challenges presented by their environment. Their fleet, equipped with both 1,500-litre and 1,800-litre tanks, offers unmatched traction, braking, and stability. The versatility of the boom configurations, capable of adjusting to various tramline widths, coupled with innovative features like independent folding and variable geometry, ensures consistent application even in the most awkward areas.

Efficient Operations and Sustainability

The Howats’ operational strategy, emphasizing the efficiency and sustainability of their spraying practices, reflects a keen understanding of the intricacies involved in modern agriculture. By dedicating specific sprayers to certain tasks during peak seasons, they minimize chemical wastage and mitigate the risk of crop damage. Furthermore, the integration of technologies like Arag Bravo 400 controllers with GPS auto-section control underscores a commitment to precision agriculture, aligning with industry movements towards more sustainable and cost-effective farming practices.

Future-Proofing Farming Practices

As the agricultural sector evolves, the Howats’ approach offers insights into the potential for combining traditional machinery with innovative modifications to meet contemporary challenges. Their experience underscores the importance of adaptability, precision, and sustainability in securing the future of farming. Moreover, their success story exemplifies how tailored solutions can lead to significant efficiencies and set a benchmark for others in the industry to follow.

The Howats' journey with their custom Scorgie sprayers not only showcases their ingenuity but also represents a forward-thinking model in agricultural practices. As the industry moves towards more sustainable and efficient methodologies, their approach provides a blueprint that others might well consider emulating.