Agriculture

Pennine Young Farmers Club Hosts First Christmas Tractor Run, Ignites Festive Spirit

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Pennine Young Farmers Club Hosts First Christmas Tractor Run, Ignites Festive Spirit

In a delightful blend of Christmas cheer and agricultural charm, the Pennine Young Farmers Club (YFC) orchestrated its inaugural Christmas tractor run on November 25, marking a joyous start to the festive season. The event, which was held in South Cumbria, saw 68 tractors, bedecked with festive splendour, embark on a journey across the idyllic countryside, raising a noteworthy sum of £1,735.96 for local festivities.

Lighting up the Countryside

The tractor run coincided with the Christmas lights switch-on in Kirkby Stephen, adding a touch of magic to the proceedings. The convoy of decorated tractors journeyed through several pastoral towns, including Hartley, Winton, Brough, Beatarn, Warcop, and Soulby, before returning to the illuminating spectacle in Kirkby Stephen. The event was not only a fundraising endeavour but also a moving Christmas tableau that brought warmth and spirit to the communities it passed.

Behind the Scenes

The event’s roaring success can be attributed to Hazel Stansfield, the primary organizer, who was quick to express her gratitude to those who lent a hand. Among the contributors were Sandy Lancaster, Kirkby Stephen Auction Mart, Eden Farm Supplies Brough Ltd, and Julie Beagle. Their collective efforts ensured the event ran smoothly, from the initial planning stages to the final tractor crossing the finishing line.

Sharing the Joy

The funds raised, a sum that exceeded all expectations, are set to be divided between the Christmas lights event and the Pennine YFC. This distribution ensures that the joyous spirit of the event extends beyond the tractor run itself, contributing to the continued success of the local YFC and the festive ambiance of Kirkby Stephen.

In a heartening display of festive creativity, rewards were given to the three best decorated tractors. The top three spots went to Luke Walton, Sarah & Jessica Ellwood, and Raymond Tinkler, whose tractors were a testament to the sheer inventiveness and enthusiasm of all participants.

Looking to the Future

The event has generated a buzz, with anticipation already building for the next tractor run. As well as looking forward to future events, Pennine YFC is also seeking new members. They invite individuals aged 10-28 to join their diverse range of activities that extend beyond farming, fostering a sense of community, and camaraderie. A Christmas tractor run may be novel, but it’s indicative of the unique, engaging experiences that Pennine YFC offers.

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

