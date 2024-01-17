Paraíso Festival: Celebrating Cocoa and Chocolate in the Dominican Republic

The second edition of the Paraíso Festival, a celebration of Cocoa and Chocolate, is all set to commence from January 18th to 21st in the scenic Municipality of Paraíso, nestled in the Barahona Province, Dominican Republic. The festival, this year, pays tribute to Hecmilio Galván, a prominent figure in the region's cocoa industry, for his remarkable contributions.

Boosting Agriculture and Tourism

The primary objective of the festival is to stimulate the agricultural and tourism sectors in Paraíso. This region is renowned for its ecotourism attractions such as San Rafael, Playa los Patos, Villa Miriam, Platón, and several other communities. Richard Sánchez, a representative of the organizing committee, detailed a broad array of activities such as sports, cultural, artistic, and educational events, that are part of this year's festival itinerary.

Focus on Cocoa Production and Entrepreneurship

'El día de campo,' a significant event of the festival, aims at endorsing cocoa production in the southern mountains through FEDA at the Reynaldo Feliz model farm. The festival will also offer workshops on chocolate making by Silvio Rodríguez and a captivating discussion on the significant role cocoa plays in Dominican gastronomy, led by chef Solangel Velázquez. In addition, the festival marks the inauguration of the Emprende RD program, designed to provide young entrepreneurs with seed capital to commence their agricultural businesses.

Government Aid for Cocoa Producers

The government, through FEDA, is investing over 15 million pesos in projects to assist cocoa producers. These initiatives include the establishment of a collection center and a nursery, aiming to provide substantial benefits to the cocoa producers in the region.