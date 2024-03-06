Pöttinger Enhances Flexcare Cultivator with Profiline System for Precision Agriculture

In a significant advancement for precision agriculture, Pöttinger has integrated its Profiline control system into the Flexcare row crop cultivator, revolutionizing how farmers manage weed control with enhanced precision and energy efficiency. Originally introduced on the Terrasem more than a year ago, this technology is now empowering Flexcare machines with up to 16 rows, combining flexibility with precision to meet modern farming needs.

Precision Operation

Machines equipped with the Profiline system enable direct operation through an ISOBUS tractor terminal or another compatible control terminal, facilitating immediate implementation of selected functions through touchscreen commands. The system optimizes hydraulic oil supply via a load sensing system, ensuring that only the necessary power is utilized from the tractor hydraulics. This not only conserves energy but also boosts the productivity of the tractor, allowing farmers to achieve more with less.

Maximum Convenience

The integration of the Profiline system into the Flexcare cultivator enhances operational convenience significantly. Each hoe element can be hydraulically lowered in and out of work with a double-acting hydraulic cylinder, allowing for in-cab adjustments. The system can also switch to satellite control to manage hoe positioning at the headland and in field corners, reducing operator fatigue and allowing for focused attention on cultivation results. This level of control and automation is a testament to Pöttinger's commitment to reducing the physical strain on operators while ensuring optimal field performance.

Profiline Section Control

When equipped with the Profiline system, the Flexcare cultivator gains the ability to lift all hoe elements simultaneously at the end of the field, further enhancing convenience and efficiency. The software also supports individual control of each hoe element, an essential feature for dealing with fields that taper or meet the headland at an angle. This precise control, facilitated by the ISOBUS connection, safeguards the crops and maximizes the effectiveness of weeding operations. The ability to adjust hoe elements with pinpoint accuracy, considering tractor offset, exemplifies the technological sophistication farmers can leverage for precise weed control and crop protection.

With the integration of the Profiline comfort control system into the Flexcare cultivator, Pöttinger not only sets a new standard in precision agriculture but also underscores its dedication to innovation and efficiency in farm operations. This advancement offers a glimpse into the future of farming, where technology and practicality converge to create sustainable, productive agricultural practices that benefit both farmers and the environment.