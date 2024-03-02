Oriental Mindoro Boosts Local Economy with Black Pepper Farming Initiative

Amid the flourishing agricultural sector in the Philippines, Oriental Mindoro takes a significant step forward by promoting black pepper farming among local farmers, marking a pivotal moment for the region's agro-industry. Spearheaded by the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO), the initiative aims to capitalize on the province's conducive climate for black pepper cultivation and the increasing market demand.

Advertisment

Empowering Local Farmers

Nilo Dimailig of the Oriental Mindoro Black Pepper Growers Association highlighted the provincial government's efforts in facilitating access to services from national government agencies for production enhancement, nursery establishment, and marketing strategies. A recent forum organized by the PCDO underscored the potential benefits of expanding black pepper cultivation, reflecting on Oriental Mindoro's ranking as the third-largest producer nationwide and leading in the Mimaropa region. The initiative is not only poised to elevate local agriculture but also to bolster the economy through increased production and market expansion.

Strategic Support and Market Expansion

Advertisment

During the forum, requests were made to the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Science and Technology for support in providing planting materials, nursery construction, and training in management and marketing. The collaboration extends to municipal and city agriculture offices for land mapping, ensuring the identification of areas best suited for black pepper cultivation. With an initial focus on saturating the local market, plans for regional and international market expansion are on the horizon, demonstrating a proactive approach to agricultural development.

Full Backing from Provincial Government

The provincial government, through PCDO officer Orlando Tizon, has expressed unequivocal support for the local black pepper growers, signifying a collective effort towards achieving sustainable agricultural growth and economic stability in Oriental Mindoro. With approximately 44.8 hectares already devoted to black pepper cultivation, yielding an average of 52 metric tons annually, the initiative promises a lucrative future for local farmers and the regional economy at large.

As Oriental Mindoro embarks on this ambitious journey, the successful implementation of the black pepper farming initiative could set a precedent for other regions, showcasing the tangible benefits of agricultural innovation and strategic market positioning. This endeavor not only aims to enhance the livelihoods of local farmers but also to assert the Philippines' position in the global spice market.