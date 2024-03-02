Old Vine's Legacy Spreads Across Europe: Slovenia to Czech Republic, Hungary, and Spain

In a heartwarming ceremony held in Središče ob Drava, Slovenia, the enduring legacy of one of the oldest vines in the world took a new turn as vine grafts were dispersed across Europe. The event, graced by Mayor Saša Arsenovič, wine royalty including the 13th wine queen, Maruša Makenauer, and her successor, Sanja Ferjančič, saw the distribution of these precious grafts to local and international dignitaries, symbolizing a shared cultural heritage and the enduring bond between wine-producing nations.

Symbolic Gesture of Friendship and Collaboration

The distribution of vine grafts from the historic vine is not just an act of sharing but a significant gesture of international friendship and collaboration. The recipients included the municipality of Središče ob Drava and the local community of Kamnica, with additional grafts making their way to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the Spanish Embassy in Slovenia. This move underscores the importance of wine in bridging communities and cultures, fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect among nations.

Preserving a Living Heritage

The care and maintenance of such an old vine require dedication and expertise, a task that falls to the caretaker, Stane Kocutar. His assurance of the vine’s excellent condition is a testament to the efforts invested in preserving this living heritage. The vine, through its grafts, serves as a living link to the past and a beacon of sustainability and continuity in viticulture, reminding us of the importance of preserving such treasures for future generations.

Wine Royalty and Community Involvement

Adding to the event’s significance was the presence of wine royalty. Maruša Makenauer, the 13th wine queen, and Sanja Ferjančič, the new wine queen, delivered heartfelt addresses, highlighting the vine's symbolic importance and the role of wine in Slovenian culture and beyond. Their involvement exemplifies the deep-rooted connection between the community and its winemaking traditions, reinforcing the importance of local heritage in a globalized world.

As the grafts of the old vine find new homes across Europe, they carry with them a message of unity, heritage, and the timeless nature of winemaking tradition. This event not only celebrates a shared cultural heritage but also stands as a reminder of the power of community, tradition, and the simple yet profound connections formed over a glass of wine. The enduring legacy of the vine, cared for by dedicated hands and celebrated by communities near and far, continues to inspire and bring people together, transcending borders and generations.