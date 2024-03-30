Okayama Prefecture Elevates Status as Fruit Kingdom with Hareichigo Strawberry Innovation

Okayama Prefecture, known for its Shine Muscat grapes and peaches, is making headlines with its strategic promotion of the Hareichigo strawberry, aiming to bolster its renown as the "fruit kingdom." This new strawberry variety, characterized by its large size, vibrant red flesh, and potent sweetness, is poised to fill the seasonal gap in the prefecture's fruit marketing from winter through spring. Launched as a branded product in 2019, Hareichigo's cultivation benefits from the 'Land of Sunshine's' long daylight hours, enhancing photosynthesis and, consequently, the fruit's sweetness.

Strategic Cultivation and Market Response

Following the prefectural government's detailed cultivation manual, Hareichigo strawberries are grown under specific conditions, such as precise timing for fertilizer application and controlled greenhouse environments, to optimize their growth. Despite the challenges in cultivation, the efforts yield fruits with a stronger flavor and longer shelf life, making them suitable for distant markets. The variety has seen a significant increase in demand, particularly in Tokyo, where it ranks fourth in price among all prefectures, leading to a substantial expansion of its cultivation area.

Overcoming Challenges in Production

Growers face hurdles in expanding Hareichigo cultivation, primarily due to the rising costs of materials and fuel. To address these issues, the prefectural government has pledged to support the expansion of Hareichigo production by subsidizing greenhouse repairs and promoting the introduction of advanced equipment for automatic control of temperature and carbon dioxide levels in greenhouses. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and yield of Hareichigo cultivation, meeting the growing market demand.

Prospects for Okayama's Fruit Industry

With shipments of Hareichigo peaking by the end of March, Okayama Prefecture's ambition to promote itself as an all-year-round fruit kingdom is closer to fruition. This strategic move not only enhances the prefecture's agricultural portfolio but also generates a synergistic effect that benefits the marketing and sales of other local fruits. The successful promotion and expansion of Hareichigo cultivation underscore Okayama's innovative approach to agriculture, setting a precedent for other regions and crops.

As Okayama Prefecture continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the fruit industry, the Hareichigo strawberry stands as a testament to the region's commitment to agricultural excellence and innovation. This initiative not only enriches the local economy but also delights consumers nationwide with the taste of Okayama's sunshine, captured in the unique flavor of Hareichigo strawberries.