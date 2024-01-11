Ohio Farm Bureaus Kickoff 2024 Membership Campaign: Scholarships, Prizes, and More

To bolster ties and progress in the farming sector, the Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, and Noble County Farm Bureau have announced the initiation of their 2024 membership campaign. The event is slated to take place on January 30 at the Mid-East Career Center, Buffalo Campus, in Senecaville, Ohio.

State Representative Don Jones to Address Agricultural Issues

Ohio State Representative Don Jones is scheduled to grace the event, where he will deliver a keynote address on agricultural issues that concern Ohio. The gathering, which will commence with a dinner at 6 p.m., invites all paid members to partake in a free meal, provided that reservations are made by January 19.

The annual campaign kickoff is anticipated to attract over 200 members who will get insights into the accomplishments of the past year and the challenges that lie ahead for landowners. The event is not just a platform for knowledge sharing, but it also acknowledges the member’s contributions and loyalty through various incentives.

Prizes, Scholarships, and More: An Array of Opportunities

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about member benefits and the chance to win prizes by being a part of the membership team. The prizes include ten $200 and ten $50 gift cards, which can be redeemed at local Farm Bureau member businesses. Furthermore, the Guernsey County Farm Bureau will be offering two $500 scholarships for 2024. These scholarships are exclusive to applicants or their parents/guardians who are current paid members. The required applications can be found online and must be submitted by March 31 to the Guernsey County Farm Bureau office in Barnesville or via email. It should be noted that late applications will not be entertained under any circumstances.