en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of ‘Multiuse’

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of ‘Multiuse’

Offshore wind farms in Europe are breaking the mold by not just generating clean energy, but also cultivating seafood in an innovative approach known as “multiuse.” This new practice challenges the conventional wisdom of exclusive operating rights in maritime spaces and ushers in a new era of shared use. The notion of multiuse wind farms was brought to life by the EU-funded project, UNITED, which concluded in December 2023. The project successfully demonstrated the growth of mussels, oysters, and seaweed among the turbines of three wind farms.

UNITED: A Revolutionary Experiment

UNITED researchers suspended nets below the water surface among the turbines, protected from strong waves. Within these nets, they grew a variety of seafood, achieving yields comparable to traditional nearshore farms. This project thus showcased the potential for harmonious coexistence between wind energy production and aquaculture.

OLAMUR: The Next Step

Another EU-funded project, OLAMUR, is furthering the work of UNITED by focusing on the marketability of the seafood products cultivated among wind turbines. The project, launched in January 2023, is installing aquaculture systems in the Danish and German territories of the Baltic and North Seas. Its aims extend beyond studying growth rates and yields. OLAMUR is also examining nutrient profiles and potential contaminants to ensure the seafood harvested in these offshore farms is safe for consumption.

Additional Benefits

The multiuse concept also highlights large-scale seaweed farming as a viable method for seawater remediation. Seaweed can absorb excess nutrients from agricultural runoff, thereby improving water quality and aiding the EU in meeting its environmental goals. This approach also offers potential economic benefits through shared resources between wind energy and aquaculture operations.

However, concerns linger about the risks associated with introducing new activities near wind farms, particularly the potential for damage to turbines. The success of multiuse offshore locations depends largely on their commercial viability, a topic being further explored in a follow-up project by the UNITED team in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

0
Agriculture Environmental Science Europe
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Finacity Boosts Bunge's Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Greek Kiwi Production Faces Decline: A Tumultuous Season Ahead

By Safak Costu

16th Coimbatore Vizha: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

By Dil Bar Irshad

IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margin ...
@Agriculture · 7 mins
IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margin ...
heart comment 0
Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds

By Olalekan Adigun

Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds
MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

By Rafia Tasleem

MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban
Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures

By Israel Ojoko

Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

By Nitish Verma

Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Latest Headlines
World News
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
20 seconds
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
24 seconds
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
37 seconds
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
46 seconds
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
52 seconds
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
2 mins
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
2 mins
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
2 mins
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app