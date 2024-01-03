Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of ‘Multiuse’

Offshore wind farms in Europe are breaking the mold by not just generating clean energy, but also cultivating seafood in an innovative approach known as “multiuse.” This new practice challenges the conventional wisdom of exclusive operating rights in maritime spaces and ushers in a new era of shared use. The notion of multiuse wind farms was brought to life by the EU-funded project, UNITED, which concluded in December 2023. The project successfully demonstrated the growth of mussels, oysters, and seaweed among the turbines of three wind farms.

UNITED: A Revolutionary Experiment

UNITED researchers suspended nets below the water surface among the turbines, protected from strong waves. Within these nets, they grew a variety of seafood, achieving yields comparable to traditional nearshore farms. This project thus showcased the potential for harmonious coexistence between wind energy production and aquaculture.

OLAMUR: The Next Step

Another EU-funded project, OLAMUR, is furthering the work of UNITED by focusing on the marketability of the seafood products cultivated among wind turbines. The project, launched in January 2023, is installing aquaculture systems in the Danish and German territories of the Baltic and North Seas. Its aims extend beyond studying growth rates and yields. OLAMUR is also examining nutrient profiles and potential contaminants to ensure the seafood harvested in these offshore farms is safe for consumption.

Additional Benefits

The multiuse concept also highlights large-scale seaweed farming as a viable method for seawater remediation. Seaweed can absorb excess nutrients from agricultural runoff, thereby improving water quality and aiding the EU in meeting its environmental goals. This approach also offers potential economic benefits through shared resources between wind energy and aquaculture operations.

However, concerns linger about the risks associated with introducing new activities near wind farms, particularly the potential for damage to turbines. The success of multiuse offshore locations depends largely on their commercial viability, a topic being further explored in a follow-up project by the UNITED team in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.