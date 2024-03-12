Odisha CM Patnaik Allocates Rs 933 Crore to Farmers Under KALIA, Launches AMA BHOOMI Initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released over Rs 933 crores to 46 lakh farmers as part of the state's flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, significantly bolstering the agricultural sector's financial support system. Alongside this substantial financial disbursement, Patnaik also announced the launch of the 'AMA BHOOMI' initiative, aimed at enhancing urban resilience and sustainability in Bhubaneswar through the strategic development of open spaces.

Empowering Farmers through KALIA

The KALIA scheme, designed to provide comprehensive assistance to farmers, has seen an extension for another three years, with the state government committing Rs. 6030 crore to its continued implementation. In addition to financial aid, the scheme now includes KALIA Scholarships, expanded to cover children of farming families attending national-level educational institutions, ensuring lifelong educational support. This move not only secures immediate financial relief for farmers but also invests in the future of their families, laying the groundwork for sustainable agricultural growth.

Revitalizing Urban Spaces with AMA BHOOMI

The AMA BHOOMI initiative represents a visionary approach to urban development, focusing on the creation and maintenance of open spaces in Bhubaneswar. By identifying and developing parks, playfields, and other community assets, the initiative seeks to address the challenges of urbanization, including the heat island effect and diminishing green cover. Leveraging both 'hardware' and 'software' strategies, the initiative aims to foster a sense of community ownership, encourage public participation, and ultimately enhance the quality of urban life.

Implications and Future Prospects

These initiatives by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underline a dual focus on bolstering agricultural livelihoods and enhancing urban sustainability, reflecting a holistic approach to development. The significant investment in KALIA and the innovative AMA BHOOMI initiative not only address immediate needs but also lay the foundation for long-term growth and resilience. As these programs unfold, they are poised to transform the landscape of Odisha, promising a brighter future for both its rural and urban populations.