Occidental Mindoro Farmers Battle El Niño, Army Worms: Urgent Aid Sought

Occidental Mindoro's agriculture sector faces a severe crisis as local farmers grapple with a devastating combination of El Niño-induced drought and a widespread infestation of army worms, particularly affecting onion crops. This twin disaster has led to significant crop damage, plunging many farmers into dire financial straits and prompting calls for immediate government assistance.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Agricultural Crisis

The twin calamities of drought and army worm infestation have wreaked havoc on Occidental Mindoro's agricultural landscape. Jerry Muñez, a farmer from Paluan, highlights the dire situation, noting that affected crops cannot be sold, leading to forced early harvests of poor-quality onions. The provincial agriculture office reports that the army worm damage alone has escalated to P30.2 million. With most farmers relying on borrowed capital, the combined impact of El Niño and army worms has not only decimated their income but also deepened their debt, underscoring the urgent need for governmental intervention.

Plea for Government Support

Advertisment

Farmers in the region, like Renato Terrogoza and Ronald Tibidad, are appealing to the national government and President Bongbong Marcos (BBM) for aid to mitigate their losses. The scarcity of irrigation water further compounds their plight, with sources like the Calawagan River drying up. Mayor Michael Diaz of Paluan also joins the call for assistance, particularly seeking support from the Philippine crop insurance to alleviate the farmers' suffering. The damage to rice fields due to the drought has reached a staggering P259 million, prompting the declaration of a state of calamity in several towns including San Jose, Magsaysay, and Looc.

Broader Implications and Response

The Department of Agriculture has responded to the crisis by providing various forms of assistance to the affected farmers in Oriental Mindoro, including loan programs, financial aid, and the distribution of seeds and fertilizers. Additionally, the declaration of a state of calamity in affected areas aims to expedite aid distribution. However, with the total value of drought-related damage in Occidental Mindoro escalating, there's a growing consensus on the need for more substantial and immediate intervention to support the recovery of the region's agricultural sector and prevent further economic fallout.