Norwegian Salmon Industry Fuels Food Insecurity in West Africa, Report Reveals

In a revealing report by Feedback Global, it has emerged that the industrial salmon production industry, spearheaded by Norwegian giants like Mowi, BioMar, Cargill, and Skretting, is exploiting West Africa's fishery resources. This exploitation is causing food insecurity and nutrient deficiencies among local communities. These companies, collectively, extract nearly two million tonnes of small, highly nutritious pelagic fish annually. These fish are then turned into fishmeal and fish oil for salmon aquaculture feed, a crucial part of farmed salmon's diet.

The Nutrient Colonialism Phenomenon

This practice is dubbed 'nutrient colonialism' as it diverts vital food sources from West African populations who heavily depend on these fish for protein and micronutrients. The expansion of this industry is at odds with the nutritional needs of local populations, where a significant percentage of children are already grappling with micronutrient deficiencies.

Norway's Policy Incoherence

The report also lambastes the lack of policy coherence in Norway. This practice starkly contradicts its international development policy, which aims at boosting global food security. Despite the industry's assertions of sustainability and feeding the world, the reality is starkly different. Salmon remains a luxury food item primarily consumed in affluent countries, while the exploitation of fish resources in West Africa intensifies food insecurity in the region.

Recommendations and Industry Transparency

Feedback Global advocates for a shift towards aquaculture species that require minimal marine ingredients and proposes that by-products, rather than whole fish, should be used to produce feed. The report also underscores the industry's lack of transparency and the challenges in tracing the exact environmental and socioeconomic impacts of their operations.