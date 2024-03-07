Northland Horticulturist Aims to Reduce Carbon Miles with New Zealand-Grown Bananas

New Zealand's banana imports exceeded 81,000 tonnes in 2022, making it a significant contributor to the country's fresh produce imports. Geoff Mansell, an orchard manager at Kotare Subtropicals in Maungatapere, is spearheading an initiative to grow bananas locally, aiming to cut down on carbon miles and provide the country with domestically produced bananas. This move comes as part of a broader effort to diversify the range of crops grown in the region and add value to the land.

Advertisment

Expanding Local Produce Offerings

With New Zealand's reliance on imported bananas, Kotare Subtropicals' foray into banana cultivation represents a significant shift towards sustainability and local production. The nursery, initially focusing on feijoas and figs, has diversified into growing a variety of banana species, including Honduran hybrids like Goldfinger and Mona Lisa. This expansion is not just about bananas; it reflects a growing interest in tropical and subtropical agriculture in New Zealand, aimed at reducing imports and supporting local economies.

Challenges and Opportunities

Advertisment

Establishing a banana plantation in New Zealand comes with its own set of challenges, primarily the need for adequate shelter to protect the plants from strong winds. Despite these hurdles, Mansell and his team are optimistic. Their success could pave the way for other local growers to explore tropical and subtropical fruit cultivation, potentially transforming New Zealand's agricultural landscape. The initiative also presents an opportunity for employment growth and diversification of produce available to consumers.

Community Engagement and Future Prospects

Interest in local banana cultivation has been on the rise, driven by changing land-use practices and the search for high-value crops. Kotare Subtropicals' efforts have garnered attention from the community, including the NZ Rare Fruit Growers Facebook group, which has seen significant growth in members. Looking forward, the goal is to expand banana cultivation into other warm regions of New Zealand, ensuring a steady supply of locally-grown bananas in supermarkets and markets, thereby fostering a more sustainable and self-sufficient food system.