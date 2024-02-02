Northern Red Sea Region Assembly Assesses Progress, Sets Future Goals

The Northern Red Sea Region Assembly, in its 19th regular meeting, put the spotlight on reviewing the region's triumphs and trials of the past year and laying down the objectives for the future. The meeting, held in Massawa, marked an important milestone in the region's quest for continuous development and progress.

Community Involvement Is Key

Chairman Ibrahim Ali Sheik underscored the need for increased community participation in regional initiatives. The initiatives spanned across multiple sectors - from ensuring a steady water supply and enhancing health and education services, to advancing agriculture and championing environmental conservation. The Chairman's emphasis on grassroots engagement taps into the region's collective strength, positioning it as a vital cog in the region's development wheel.

Assessing Past Projects and Setting Future Goals

The Assembly took a retrospective look at the execution and progress of past projects, including those aimed at providing potable water, bolstering health and education services, promoting agriculture, and driving soil and water conservation. The community's active involvement in renovating facilities and aiding vulnerable groups received notable acknowledgment. This review process not only indicated the region's past strides but also set the stage for future endeavors.

Steering Development and Conservation Efforts

Discussions during the meeting gave birth to a range of recommendations aimed at increasing public participation in development and conservation. These included promoting sports, upgrading social services, addressing water scarcity, and amplifying the greening campaign. Governor Asmeret Abraha spotlighted the urgency of repairing and upgrading agricultural infrastructure in 2024, tagging it as a linchpin to achieve sustainable development in the region.