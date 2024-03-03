Northern Islands Mayor Unveils Resettlement and Infrastructure Plans at Mariana Conservation Conference

Northern Islands Mayor Valentino Taisacan recently shared his office's strategic priorities focusing on resettlement and infrastructure development at the Mariana Islands Conservation Conference. The event, held at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, saw over 200 attendees engaging in presentations on various conservation topics over five days. Taisacan's collaboration with local departments and agencies aims to prepare for the resettlement of five Northern Islands while enhancing the quality of life for their current and future residents.

Strategic Collaborations for Resilient Development

Taisacan highlighted his office's ongoing partnerships with the Department of Public Lands, the Office of the Governor, and Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Services. These collaborations are focused on securing infrastructure funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the Northern Islands' development. Specifically, initiatives include the identification and surveying of agricultural lots on Pagan and efforts to include the Northern Islands in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, which could revolutionize access to telemedicine, education, and online banking through satellite communication technologies.

Conservation and Agriculture Initiatives

The mayor emphasized the importance of preserving native species amidst development challenges, with plans to cultivate crops native to the CNMI that can be transferred between islands. This initiative aims not only to protect native plants but also to support agriculture on the resettled islands. In collaboration with NMC-CREES, the Northern Islands Mayor's Office is taking proactive steps to ensure the sustainability of native species and the success of agricultural endeavors on the islands.

Infrastructure and Safety Enhancements

Addressing the need for robust infrastructure, Taisacan revealed that his office has applied for scoping project funds under FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program. The goal is to construct concrete safehouses on the Northern Islands, which would safeguard dry goods, equipment, and communication devices, including potential satellite communication setups. These developments, along with necessary collaborations with the Commonwealth Ports Authority for harbor and runway improvements on Pagan, are crucial for the islands' future resilience and prosperity.

Taisacan's forward-thinking approach and collaborative efforts signify a major step toward the sustainable development and resettlement of the Northern Islands. With a focus on conservation, agriculture, and infrastructure enhancement, the Northern Islands are poised for a future that honors their natural heritage while embracing modern advancements. This ambitious vision, unveiled at the Mariana Islands Conservation Conference, sets a precedent for community-driven progress in the face of environmental and developmental challenges.