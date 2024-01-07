en English
Agriculture

Norman Donald ‘Don’ Barber: A Life of Farming and Faith in Cottondale

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Norman Donald ‘Don’ Barber: A Life of Farming and Faith in Cottondale

A hush has fallen over the fields of Cottondale as the community mourns the passing of Norman Donald ‘Don’ Barber, a stalwart farmer, and a devoted deacon at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Born on March 1, 1936, to Roy Douglas Barber and Eula Shores Barber, Don Barber’s life was a ceaseless hymn to the rhythms of nature and the credos of faith.

A Life Sown and Reaped in the Fields

Don Barber’s legacy is deeply rooted in agriculture. His life was a testament to the resilience and dedication that farming demands—manifested in the calloused hands that bore witness to years of planting, plowing, and tending to livestock. From early mornings to short rests after lunch, followed by afternoon labor in the the fields, Barber’s routine was as cyclical as the seasons he farmed in.

Service Beyond the Soil

But Barber’s service extended beyond the furrowed fields. A man of profound faith, he served Piney Grove Baptist Church not just as a deacon but also as a custodian, his actions reflecting a deep appreciation for God’s creations. His religion was the compass that guided his life, his work, and his interactions with those around him.

The Man Behind the Plow

Don Barber, despite being a man of few words, had a life that resonated with more than just farming. He found joy in hunting, fishing, and gardening—activities that kept him close to the earth he so revered. His family, including his son Dewayne Barber and wife Vicki, Donna Barber, D.J. Barber and wife Amanda, and his grandchildren, remember him not just as a farmer, but as a man who found contentment in the simplicity and beauty of nature.

The loss of Don Barber is mourned by many, including nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Emerald Coast Hospice, relatives, and friends for their unwavering support during his illness. The community’s kindness, demonstrated through visits and messages, has been a comforting presence in these times of sorrow.

Funeral services for Don Barber will be held at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery—a final resting place fitting for a man who spent his life nurturing the very soil he will now become a part of.

Agriculture Obituary
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

