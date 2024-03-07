No Justice, No Peace Initiative Calls for Agricultural Revolution in Delta State, Cites Cassava as Key

The No Justice, No Peace Initiative has recently put forward a compelling argument urging the Delta State Government to pivot towards agriculture, marking a significant departure from its longstanding reliance on crude oil revenues. This call to action was articulated in a statement made public by the group's National Coordinator, Comr. (Amb.) Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, who underscored agriculture's potential to foster economic equity and prosperity among the populace.

Delta State's Untapped Agricultural Potential

According to the initiative, Delta State has historically neglected its agricultural sector, favoring instead the lucrative but often controversial crude oil industry. This oversight has not only hampered economic diversification but also sidelined a viable avenue for sustainable development. The statement emphasizes the state's comparative advantage in cassava production, an area that spans across all 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) involving farming, processing, and trading of the crop. Cassava, a versatile crop, can be transformed into various food products like fufu, garri, and cassava flour, which are staples in the Nigerian diet.

Garri Production: A Call for Government Intervention

Garri, a derivative of cassava, is highlighted as a staple food that holds significant promise for enhancing food security and economic stability in Delta State. The initiative criticizes the government's inaction in establishing garri processing plants that could not only provide affordable food to the residents but also regulate market prices to ensure accessibility. The group's statement questions the rationale behind the government's reluctance to leverage this opportunity, especially given the widespread consumption of garri across all demographics in the state.

Advocating for a Shift in Governance

The No Justice, No Peace Initiative's plea to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori centers on the urgent need to realign the state's economic policies towards agriculture. By investing in the sector, the government can address the immediate needs of its people, ensuring food security and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and equity. The group's critique extends to past administrations, accusing them of failing to actualize their agricultural development plans beyond mere rhetoric on paper and social media platforms.

As Delta State stands at a crossroads, the call for an agricultural revolution presents a path forward that promises not only to meet the basic human right to food but also to lay the groundwork for a more resilient and diversified economy. The No Justice, No Peace Initiative's push for change serves as a reminder of the untapped potential lying within Delta State's soil, waiting to be harnessed for the greater good of its people.